Bigg Boss 14: Akanksha Puri Supports Rahul Vaidya for Proposing Marriage to Disha Parmar, Takes Dig at Paras Chhabra

Actress Akanksha Puri supported Bigg Boss 14 contestant Rahul Vaidya, who will be seen in the upcoming episode of the show, proposing marriage to girlfriend Disha Parmar, on her birthday on November 11.

Akanksha took to Twitter and wrote, "It feels so good to finally see that this show #BigBoss can also be a platform to respect your outside relationships and taking it to next level !! So impressed with you @rahulvaidya23 ! Thanks for changing my perception #dishaparmar plz say yes God bless you both ! #bb14." She also asked Disha to say ‘yes’ to Rahul.

It feels so good to finally see that this show #BigBoss can also be a platform to respect your outside relationships and taking it to next level !! So impressed with you @rahulvaidya23 😍!! Thanks for changing my perception 🙏 #dishaparmar plz say yes God bless you both ! #bb14 — Akanksha Puri (@akanksha800) November 10, 2020

Akanksha’s ex-boyfriend Paras Chhabra was a contestant in the previous season of the reality show. When he entered the show he was dating Akanksha, but soon his closeness with his co-contestant Mahira Sharma grew and the two parted ways.

Meanwhile, in the promo clip, Rahul can be heard saying it’s a very special day of him, as Disha celebrates her birthday on November 11. He then went on to add that he took time to realize that Disha is the one for him. He then proposed to her on TV. He went down on his knees, as all the other contestants looked at him in awe. Proposing Disha for marriage, he also wore a ‘Marry Me’ T-shirt and said he’ll wait for the reply.