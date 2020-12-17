Bigg Boss 14: All is Not Well Between Lovebirds Aly Goni and Jasmin Bhasin

The equations in the Bigg Boss house are quite unpredictable as they can change anytime. No matter what equation do the contestants share outside the house, viewers get to see the various shades of the relations among the contestants in the show. This time, the inseparable bond between Aly Goni and Jasmin Bhasin seems to be changing as the former was seen telling Jasmin that they cannot be friends in the show and asked her to play separately.

In the latest episode of BB 14, Aly got disappointed with Jasmin as she supported Nikki and fought with Rakhi Sawant, Kashmera Shah, and Arshi Khan. He was seen telling Jasmin that fighting with the three for someone else was stupid. He even warned her not to get involved in others’ games and asked her to decide whom she wanted to play with.

The statement left Jasmin perplexed as she told him that he can’t talk to her this way, to which Aly clarified his point and said that he doesn’t like her favouring ‘dholkis’. He was also heard saying that she was speaking for someone who had never been good to her in the show. Aly went on stating that he fears they might fight for a third person, to which Jasmin objected and said no third person should affect their relationship. Later, Rahul Vaidya, who was also sitting with the two, tried to explain it to her and said that she should avoid fighting with three for one.

Meanwhile, Kashmera was seen talking to Arshi and Rakhi on Manu Punjabi and Nikki’s equation and called him ‘Jaan part 2’, as he was seen spending most of the time around the contestant while in the house. Kashmera stated this soon after she had a fight with Nikki during the captaincy task. Later, Nikki was seen commenting on the former’s age during the nomination task.