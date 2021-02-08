Bigg Boss 14: Aly Goni and Jasmin Bhasin's Reunion, the Latter Asks Him to Not be Rubina Dilaik's Side Kick

In the upcoming episode of Bigg Boss 14, family members and friends of the contestants will enter as their 'connections'. In the promo clip, former contestant of the season Jasmin Bhasin, who is re-entering the house for rumoured boyfriend Aly Goni, is first seen talking to the contestants via TV.

Jasmin expresses, "Aly, I miss you, I love you." To which, Aly responds, "I love you". She also says to Rahul Vaidya, "Rahul, I realised after watching the show on TV that I should have prioritised you over others." Both Aly and Rahul get emotional seeing Jasmin.

The actress adds that “Abhinav, you broke my heart.” Jasmin's priority in the Bigg Boss 14 house were Aly and Abhinav Shukla.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ColorsTV (@colorstv)

Soon after, Jasmin is seen taking entry in the house. Aly goes and kisses her on her forehead.

Later, Jasmin is also seen talking to Aly in the garden area, where he tells her that Rubina Dilaik supported him. Jasmin tells him that it is Rubina’s game to make ally with strong contestants. She tells him, "Do not look like somebody's side kick." When he objects, she sarcastically tells him to even given the trophy to Rubina.

Along with Jasmin, Jaan Kumar Sanu for Nikki Tamboli, Rahul Mahajan for Abhinav, Jyotika for Rubina Dilaik, Vindu Dara Singh for Rakhi Sawant and Paras Chhabra for Devoleena Bhattacharjee will enter the Bigg Boss 14 house.