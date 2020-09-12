Bigg Boss 14: Aly Goni and Karan Patel to Enter Salman Khan's Show?

After winning hearts as Romi Bhalla on Yeh hai Mohabbatein, will Aly Goni play himself as the latest Bigg Boss housemate? The latest speculations sparked by an Instagram comment. In a recent post with his friends, he evidently went out to enjoy a bright sunny day.

Actor Karan Patel, his co-star from Yeh hai Mohabattein, left a comment, “where are everyone headed?” Aly’s reply to the comment was, “bas agle maheene se sirf aapke pass honga (Will be with you from next month).”

This conversation has led their fans to believe it to be confirmation of their Bigg Boss appearance. Apart from the daily soap, the duo also appeared on Khatron Ke Khiladi with Jasmin Bhasin earlier. Jasmin is said to be participating as a contestant in BB14.

View this post on Instagram My happy place ❤️ #friendsForLife A post shared by ~ علی گونی (@alygoni) on Sep 10, 2020 at 1:03am PDT

The reality TV show was supposed to start in September this year. However, the Covid-19 pandemic delayed the show to October. Primary shooting is rumoured to have already begun with safety precautions in place.

Salman Khan, the host of Bigg Boss 14, has been advertising the show continuously. The TV ads seem to suggest that Bigg Boss 14 will be the answer to all the tragedies of 2020.

A number of other TV and film celebrities have already been rumoured to be a part of the reality show. Actor Adhyayan Suman has also mentioned that he has been approached for the show five years in a row, but he denied the participation every time. Meanwhile, other contestants who are said to be finalised for the upcoming season of Bigg Boss includes Eijaz Khan, Neha Sharma, Pavitra Punia and Sara Gurpal.