Bigg Boss 14: Aly Goni Catches Eijaz Khan and Pavitra Punia Sharing a Mushy Moment

Aly Goni, the newest contestant in the Bigg Boss 14 house, has been hitting the headlines even before he entered the BB14. In the last episode of the reality show, he was seen teasing Pavitra Punia and Eijaz Khan after he caught the duo hugging and having a mushy moment.

While Eijaz and Pavitra were sorting out their issues and hugged each other, Aly walked in and ran out, teasing the duo. Pavitra also followed him and requested him not to tell anyone and hugs Jasmin Bhasin too.

Later, Eijaz confessed about hugging Pavitra and poured his heart out to Jaan Kumar Sanu in the storeroom. He told Jaan that he doesn’t want any of the feelings to get hurt. While talking about their equation, Eijaz got overwhelmed and said he can’t discuss more on this otherwise he will keep thinking about the same.

While Pavitra and Eijaz had some mushy moments, the housemates face a tough day as they were grilled by filmmaker Farah Khan. She along with two other judges was seen calling out Jaan for being the double-faced and making fake bonds in the house for his own survival and praised Rubina for taking a stand for herself.

Adding a pinch of more excitement to the episode, Bigg Boss also announced a nomination task in which housemates have to give up their personal things in order to save another housemate. During the task, while Eijaz was seen destroying his photo frame to save Pavitra, Aly destroyed Jasmin’s favourite doll to save Abhinav Shukla.

Rubina gets nominated as Jasmin didn’t agree to nominate Aly to save Rubina while Rubina saved Aly by giving up her hair styling machine. Meanwhile, in the upcoming episode, the audience will witness a cute moment as Rahul Vaidya will be seen opening about his lady love Disha Parmar and going down on knees to propose her.