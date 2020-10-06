Bigg Boss 14: Aly Goni Feels Not Gauahar Khan But Shehnaaz Gill Should've Entered House as Senior

Actors and former contestants Hina Khan, Gauhar Khan and Sidharth Shukla have entered the Bigg Boss 14 house as seniors for two weeks. But, actor Aly Goni feels that Punjabi actress-singer Shehnaaz Gill would have been a better choice than Gauahar as a senior.

Aly tweeted, "Yaar Gauahar ki jaga Shehnaaz ko bhejna chahiye tha I think zyada mazza aata...too much fun ho jata (I feel in place of Gauahar, Shehnaaz should have been sent. It would have been more fun)."

Aly was rumoured to be seen inside the Bigg Boss 14 house. However, the actor had told IANS, "I am not doing 'Bigg Boss'. The format and concept of 'Bigg Boss' are fantastic, and this season will rock too. I may do it in future, as they say 'never say never'."

However, Aly's best friend, actress Jasmin Bhasin has participated in the new season of Bigg Boss. The former took to Instagram and wrote, "I will miss u J ❤️ I want u to win this one @jasminbhasin2806 that’s y I don’t want ki tu jaldi bahar aaye hahah... trophy leke aana ❤️ I m waiting #jasmininbb14."

Meanwhile, in recent episodes, Jasmin was seen fighting with Niki Tamboli over washing utensils and with Rubina Dilaik about essential commodities.