Bigg Boss 14: Aly Goni, Jasmin Bhasin and Eijaz Khan Request Disha Parmar to Reply to Rahul Vaidya's Proposal

Bigg Boss 14 contestant Rahul Vaidya, who proposed marriage to actress Disha Parmar on her birthday on November 11, has been eagerly waiting for her answer since then. Recently, the singer asked his co-contestants Aly Goni, Jasmin Bhasin and Eijaz Khan to request her to send her answer soon.

In a clip from the show, Aly, Jasmin and Eijaz are seen requesting Disha to send her answer to Rahul’s proposal. Jasmin, who has given Rahul and Disha a hashtag #Raisha, was heard saying, "Hi, Disha like you I am a girl and I understand that it is a huge deal when someone proposes to you on national television and you have to take the decision which I understand is very difficult. But I am hoping that your decision is positive and in favour of Rahul. So, please come and answer his question because he is dying every day to hear it from you. And whatever I have heard from him about you, it is clear that he loves you a lot. Love is a very rare thing and people who get it are very lucky as they get a chance to spend their life with a person who they love. Please come soon and reply to his proposal because I believe both of you will be very lucky to have each other. Love you."

Earlier, Rahul had also asked the show's host Bollywood superstar Salman Khan if Disha has contacted the Bigg Boss team about his proposal.

Meanwile, Rahul wore a white t-shirt on Disha's birthday and wrote with lipstick “HBD Disha” on one side, and “Marry me?” on the other side of the t-shirt.