Bigg Boss 14: Aly Goni Loses Cool, Decides Not to Wear Mic or Eat Food

In the upcoming episode of Bigg Boss 14, actor Aly Goni, who entered the house as a wild card contestant and is quarantined in a glass room, will be seen losing his cool and deciding not to follow any rules of the game show.

In the promo clip, Aly is seen getting angry for being locked-up in a small room for more than a week. He is heard saying, “Na mic pehnunga na khana khaunga. I swear main tod dunga ek-ek cheez yahaan pe abhi (I will not wear the mic or eat. I swear, I will break everything in here).”

Aly talks to the other contestants via intercom and watches their tasks on a TV. While Jasmin Bhasin tries to calm him down, he says, “Yeh karna chahte hai ye log? Let them do whatever they want, if they throw me out of the show, so be it.”

On his entry, Bigg Boss had informed that Aly could not complete his quarantine period as his decision to be a part of the show was sudden. So, Aly will be kept in a separate room for few more days.

Meanwhile, Farah Khan along with two journalists will also enter the Bigg Boss house to grill the contestants on ‘BB Ki Adalat’.