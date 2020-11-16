Bigg Boss 14: Aly Goni Nominates Rubina Dilaik, Nikki Tamboli and Kavita Kaushik

In the upcoming episode of Bigg Boss 14, contestant Aly Goni, who is the captain of the house, will get an authority to nominate any six contestants for this week’s eviction. Aly got the captaincy after winning a task.

In the promo clip, Aly is seen nominating Kavita Kaushik, Rubina Dilaik and Nikki Tamboli. While giving the reason for Nikki’s nomination, Aly is heard saying, “Nikki ne Kavita ji ke sath milkar meri bahut bitching ki.” (Nikki got along with Kavita and bitched a lot about me). At this, Nikki says that she did not expect Aly to believe in hearsays and take her name for nomination. She then calls it "ridiculous."

When Aly also takes Rubina’s name for nomination, the actress expresses shock over it. She is heard telling Jasmin Bhasin who is Aly’s best friend, that Aly nominated her for eviction. It was only last week that Rubina had sacrificed her precious hair gadget to save Aly from nomination.

Meanwhile, during a task on Weekend Ka Vaar episode, Jasmin had said that Rubina has ‘superiority complex’. Jasmin’s comment did not go down well with Rubina, who said that she could have said that to her in private. Before Aly entered the Bigg Boss house, Rubina, Jasmin and Abhinav Shukla shared a good bond.