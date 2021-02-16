Bigg Boss 14: Aly Goni Opens Up on Marriage Plans with Jasmin Bhasin

In a recent episode of Bigg Boss 14, three radio jockeys were seen asking questions to the five contestants, who have reached the finale week. The contestants are Aly Goni, Rahul Vaidya, Rubina Dilaik, Nikki Tamboli and Rakhi Sawant.

One jockey asked Aly about his marriage plans. Answering his question, Aly said, “I don't know about marriage plans. Currently, I am inside and when I will go out, I will have a better understanding. Jasmin (Bhasin) and I are best friends but being friends and in a relationship are different things. Here, I would like to follow Rubina's advice. First experience dating, then the engagement phase, and then marriage.”

Aly and Jasmin were best friends when they first entered the Bigg Boss 14 house. However, during Jasmin's eviction the two got emotional and confessed their feelings for each other.

Aly came on Bigg Boss to support Jasmin after he saw her breaking down in an episode. Jasmin had a fight with Rahul during a task and started screaming and crying post the fight. On his entry, Aly had said that he couldn't watch her like that and decided to be a part of the reality show.

Recently, Jasmin was seen supporting Aly in the 'connection week'.

Meanwhile, the two were last seen together in stunt reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi.