Bigg Boss 14: Aly Goni, Rahul Vaidya and Nikki Tamboli to Re-enter the House?

Bigg Boss 14 evicted contestants Rahul Vaidya, Nikki Tamboli and Aly Goni are reported to be re-entering the house in upcoming Weekend Ka Vaar episode. While Rahul and Nikki had reached the mid-season finale, Aly left the house a few days before that.

After losing an eviction task, either one of Jasmin Bhasin and Aly Goni were asked to leave the house. Aly asked Jasmin to stay and he left the game. On the mid-season finale day, Nikki got evicted on getting fewer public votes and Rahul took a voluntary exit from the show. He said he was feeling home-sick and would like to be with his family and friends.

Now, according to The Khabri, Aly along with Rahul and Nikki might re-enter the house. “#AlyGoni and Other Eliminated contestants are Expected to enter house on friday or saturday #NikkiTamboli and #RahulVaidya can also join him,” reads the tweet.

Also, five out of six ex contestants have entered the Bigg Boss 14 house as challengers. One ex contestant, Rakhi Sawant is yet to take an entry in the house.

Meanwhile, from season 14, Eijaz Khan, Rubina Dilaik, Abhinav Shukla and Jasmin Bhasin have made it to the part 2 of Bigg Boss 14 game.