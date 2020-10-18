News18 Logo

movies

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #IPL2020#CricketCoronavirus#CovidData
News18»Movies
1-MIN READ

Bigg Boss 14: Aly Goni Reacts to Trolls Calling Him 'Bodyguard' for Supporting Jasmin Bhasin

Jasmin Bhasin with Aly Goni

Jasmin Bhasin with Aly Goni

Aly Goni has been constantly and consistently supporting his best friend, actress Jasmin Bhasin, who is inside Bigg Boss 14 house, from outside.

Actor Aly Goni, whose best friend, actress Jasmin Bhasin is currently locked inside the Bigg Boss 14 house, has been constantly and consistently supporting her from outside.

Aly was recently trolled for his support for Jasmin, reacting to it, Aly wrote on Twitter, "Log bolte hai mein zyada support kar raha hu, bodyguard , and bla bla ... toh suno bacho isse dosti bolo ya pyaar bolo jo bhi! mein aise hi dosti nibhata hu jab nibhane ka time aata hai.. hum jaan bhi dete hai dosti ke liye Flexed biceps kya kare hum toh aise hi hai bhaisaab Folded hands dhanyawad."

Earlier, when Nikki Tamboli, who is always at loggerheads with Jasmin inside the Bigg Boss house, had abused her. Aly had written on Twitter, "sorry sister, I advised you to keep self-respect in my previous tweet. However, you don't have respect only. Felt that the day you open your mouth, you'll speak something filthy only, and that happened."

Meanwhile, in the upcoming episode, Jasmin will accuse Eijaz Khan for physically intimidating during tasks. Jasmin is also nominated for eviction in this week.


Next Story

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...