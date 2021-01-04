Bigg Boss 14: Aly Goni Says Vikas Gupta Removed Him from a Show, Talked Ill About Him and Jasmin Bhasin

On Bigg Boss 14 Weekend Ka Vaar episode, Aly Goni told the reality show’s host Salman Khan that Vikas Gupta removed him from a show. Aly and Vikas had been arguing over inequality in the kitchen over last few days.

As the kitchen issue escalated, Aly told Salman that he gets frustrated on seeing Vikas. He revealed that he has spoken ill about his and Jasmin Bhasin’s relationship to several people. He said that he has also unfollowed him on social media and created a distance from him since then.

Aly also said that Vikas removed him from a show, of which he was the channel head. Vikas cleared that the creative producer took his name and removed Aly. However, he was a part of the show till the end but for a different role. At this, Aly said, "Bahut bade jhoothe hain aap (You are a very big liar)."

Vikas took Bigg Boss 11 winner Shilpa Shinde’s name and said that she has done this. Shilpa during her season had also accused Vikas of removing her from Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hain. Earlier, Arshi Khan and Manu Punjabi had also blamed Vikas for snatching away their work on TV.

Meanwhile, the eviction process will happen in the upcoming episode of Bigg Boss 14.