Bigg Boss 14: Aly Goni Slams Nikki for Calling Rahul Vaidya 'Tharki', Says 'I Wish I was There'

Bigg Boss 14 evicted contestant Aly Goni has lashed out at Nikki Tamboli for making "personal comments" on Rahul Vaidya. Aly, who shared a good bond with Rahul inside the house, has slammed Nikki for calling the singer "tharki".

Aly recently got eliminated from the show after he lost in the finale task. He is now supporting his close friend Jasmin Bhasin and Rahul Vaidya, who he met inside the house and hit it off instantly.

On Friday's episode, Nikki had a fight with Rahul Vaidya after he allegedly called her dog. Nikki said that Rahul is "disgusting" and doesn't have the etiquette to talk to women. She even alleged that Rahul would flirt with her PR (public relations). Meanwhile, Eijaz Khan said that Rahul is "insecure" of his masculinity and hence keeps calling him and Abhinav Shukla "Halka aadmi". Eijaz was also heard saying that Rahul doesn't have hair on his head.

Eijaz also slammed Jasmin for disrespecting him by making fun of his "dark secret." Eijaz had revealed that he was molested at a young age and that's why he has a problem when someone touches him.

Taking to Twitter, Aly slammed Nikki and Eijaz, writing, "Aaj jaise Eijaz behaved with @jasminbhasin and @rahulvaidya23 ke baare mein jo jo bola “sar pe baal nahi” and etc words jo main bolna bhi nahi chahta and jo Nikki ne personal bakwaas ki tharki and all sh**... dude I wish I was there." (sic)

Aly walked out of the show hosted by Salman Khan after he and Jasmin lost a task. He decided that she should be the one to go ahead in the game.