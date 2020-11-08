Bigg Boss 14: Aly Goni Tells Jasmin Bhasin to Respect Eijaz Khan

In a recent episode of Bigg Boss 14, Aly Goni, who entered the house as a wild card contestant, told his best friend Jasmin Bhasin to respect Eijaz Khan.

After Eijaz and Jaan Kumar Sanu’s fight during a task, Aly calls Jasmin via the intercom and tells, “If I am 40 and someone calls me a chhota actor after doing so much work, it’s heartbreaking. I would have broken down. I am actually in tears. I am not telling you this because he is my friend… I am meeting him for the first time so closely. But as an actor, I have respect for a senior actor.”

Jasmin asks him when did she not respect Eijaz? Aly reminds, “During the buzzer task, you told Eijaz ‘po**y agayi’. He further explains her, “Do whatever you want but never disrespect him. You can slap me also during a task, but don’t disrespect him. Sometime when he is sitting alone, just go and tell him that you are sorry if you have ever spoken anything ill about him.”

Later, Jasmin goes and apologizes to Eijaz for calling him ‘mad’ on various occasions. Meanwhile, the latter was earlier seen crying after she had called him ‘mad’.

Meanwhile, Shardul Pandit, Rahul Vaidya and Naina Singh are nominated for eviction.