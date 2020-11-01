Bigg Boss 14: Aly Goni to Enter the House as Fourth Wild Card Contestant

After Kavita Kaushik, Shardul Pandit and Naina Singh, actor Aly Goni is all set to enter the Bigg Boss 14 house as a wild card contestant. Aly will make his entry on November 4.

The makers have already released the promo. The clip starts with pictures of Aly and Jasmin Bhasin, who is already a contestant, where Aly can be heard saying "Best friend se bhi keemti hai tu. Teri hasi mein basti hai meri khushi. Isiliye socha tha kaat lunga teen mahine, un lamhon ko yaad kiye. Lekin, tabhi tere aankhon mein aansu dekhe aur irada badal diya. Aa raha hai tera ye dost, 4 November ko. (You are precious than a best friend. Your smile makes me happy and hence I thought I'd spend the three months recalling memories of the time spent together. However, when I saw you crying, I changed my mind. Your friend would see you on 4th November).”

Aly has been supporting Jasmin from outside the Bigg Boss house. He was even called ‘Jasmin’s bodyguard’ by the trolls. In response, he had tweeted, “Log bolte hai mein zyada support kar raha hu, bodyguard, and bla bla ... toh suno bacho isse dosti bolo ya pyaar bolo jo bhi! mein aise hi dosti nibhata hu jab nibhane ka time aata hai.. hum jaan bhi dete hai dosti ke liye kya kare hum toh aise hi hai bhaisaab dhanyawadzvz.”

Log bolte hai mein zyada support kar raha hu, bodyguard , and bla bla ... toh suno bacho isse dosti bolo ya pyaar bolo jo bhi! mein aise hi dosti nibhata hu jab nibhane ka time aata hai.. hum jaan bhi dete hai dosti ke liye 💪🏼 kya kare hum toh aise hi hai bhaisaab 🙏🏼 dhanyawad — Aly Goni (@AlyGoni) October 17, 2020

Meanwhile, Jasmin is nominated for eviction along with Rubina Dilaik, Kavita Kaushik and Nishant Malkani.