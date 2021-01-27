Bigg Boss 14: Aly Goni's Mother Says He'll Stand by Rahul Vaidya No Matter What

Bigg Boss 14 contestant Aly Goni has been openly supporting housemate Rahul Vaidya as the latter's fights with Rubina Dilaik get nastier. Aly's mother Ruby Goni says he will stick to showing unconditional support to Rahul since he is an emotional person and forever stands by people he shares a bond with.

"You can't be friends with everyone, and Aly has been clear about it that now Rahul is his priority in the show. He will stand by him. He expects trust only from the few people who he trusts," Ruby told IANS, while opening up on her son.

"When Aly has a bond with someone, he will stand by that person, no matter what. Now when Jasmin is not in the show, he will support Rahul and that's the way he is. He is not selfish. It's a good thing that you respect every relation you make," she added.

Is she happy with the way Aly is playing the game? "As a contestant, he is doing great. I am proud of him for being himself. He is one of the strongest contestants, and is playing well," she said.