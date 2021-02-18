Bigg Boss 14: Aly Goni's Wish Gets Fulfilled Ahead of Finale

As Bigg Boss 14 inches towards its finale, a lot of new twists and turns are being introduced in the game. In the latest task, contestants were given an opportunity by Bigg Boss to make a wish ahead of the finale. A while later, housemates were instructed to sacrifice some things in order to get their wish fulfilled.

As per the latest promo of the popular reality show, it is revealed that Aly Goni’s wish to meet his mother and newborn niece has been actually granted in the upcoming episode. The promo video shows a tearful Aly interacting with his mother over a video call. Aly also gets to meet his newborn niece, who can be seen resting in his mother's arms for the first time. Aly's sister was blessed with a daughter a few weeks ago.

Aly's mother is heard saying that she misses him a lot and that’s when Aly breaks down saying he cannot stay there anymore. The actor further says in tears that everything his mother taught him came handy and helped him survive during his stint on the show. In response, his mother says that her son is already the winner of Bigg Boss 14 in her eyes.

As Aly’s mother shows the face of the newborn to him, he leans forward to bless her by planting a kiss through the screen. Rubina Dilaik also gets emotional seeing Aly interacting with his family. Colors TV shared the promo of the emotional moment on Instagram.

Aly could be given the wish to see his mother and niece if he gave up his claim for the Bigg Boss 14 trophy. As a result, he was granted both the wishes ahead of the finale. Rubina Dilaik, Rahul Vaidya, Rakhi Sawant and Nikki Tamboli are the others in the race to win the trophy.