Bigg Boss 14: Angry at Kavita Kaushik's Rant, Salman Khan Walks Off-Stage on Weekend Ka Vaar

On upcoming Bigg Boss 14 Weekend Ka Vaar episode, the show’s host superstar Salman Khan gets furious and walks off the stage. Salman tries to intervene between contestants Kavita Kaushik and Eijaz Khan’s ugly fight, but Kavita does not listen to him.

In the clip, Kavita and Eijaz can be seen getting into an ugly verbal spat during a task. While Kavita makes personal attacks at Eijaz like she cooked food for him during the coronavirus lockdown, but they are not friends. As Kavita goes on with her argument, Salman tries to intervene between them and make her understand. But, she doesn’t listen to him. At this, Salman gets angry and walks off the stage saying “continue with your fight.”

Kavita can also be heard calling Eijaz ‘crazy man, he can never be my friend’. Contestant Pavitra Punia, who has confessed that she has a crush on Eijaz, was found Kavita’s personal remarks “cheap.”

Meanwhile, on Kavita’s entry in the house, Eijaz had expressed his happiness and said that she is one of his few friends in the entertainment industry. To which, Kavita too had agreed. Suddenly, after losing the captaincy to him she started saying that they are not friends.