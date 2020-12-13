Bigg Boss 14: Angry Salman Khan Calls Out Arshi Khan For Her 'Cheeky' Behavior With Him

Arshi Khan has made her presence felt in the Bigg Boss 14 house in a short span of time, and she has been successful in affecting the gameplan of almost every other housemate and challenger. But can Arshi afford to irk the show host, Bollywood superstar Salman Khan?

The latest promo shows Arshi's smart jibe rubbing Salman the wrong way. It all happens when she tells Salman: "Mujhe pataa tha aap aayenge aur mujhe zillat ke laddu khilwake rahenge (I knew it you would insult me the moment you arrived)." She obviously means it as a joke, but the comment does not go down well with Salman. He refuses to communicate with her, stating that he has always been cordial while interacting with her, and would have expected the same in return.

Traditionally, the going gets tough for housemates who rub Salman the wrong way for a while, if at all they do survive. Arshi seemed like an entertainer, manipulating the other housemates and roaming around uninhibited in a nightie all the times.

But can she afford to get cheeky with Salman? Especially at a time when the housemates have dubbed her a "geedad" (jackal).

What happened was Bigg Boss, in a new entertaining task, asks the housemates Eijaz Khan, Rubina Dilaik and Aly Goni to brand housemates according to the qualities they may share with animals. They said Arshi was a "geedad", or a jackal.

While Arshi protested, Vikas Gupta is branded a poisonous snake by Aly and Eijaz. Manu Punjabi is branded as the ghoda (horse), while Rahul Mahajan is called a monkey. When Salman asks Rahul if he is okay with being called a monkey, the latter replies saying it is Manu who dances to Eijaz's tunes! Salman tends to agree with Vikas being tagged a snake, though Vikas insists Manu deserves the title.

Will such 'instincts' help kickstart a new phase of drama on season 14 of Bigg Boss?