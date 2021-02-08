Bigg Boss 14: Arshi Khan Pens Loving Note to Rahul Vaidya, Aly Goni, Calls Them 'Friends for Life'

Arshi Khan has shared a moving post on her Instagram account following her elimination from Bigg Boss 14. The actress got evicted from the reality show on Sunday. Last week, apart from Rahul Vaidya, the entire house was nominated for eviction.

Arshi, who shared a close bond with Aly Goni and Rahul Vaidya inside the house, shared her pictures with them alongside a heart-warming post. Arshi also thanked the audience for showering her with love and respect. She also dedicated her post to Rahul and Aly and said "the best part about my journey was the friends I made for life."

Arshi Khan, the contestant from Bigg Boss 11, entered the current season as a challenger and had a rather eventful run this time. When Arshi entered the show as a challenger along with Vikas Gupta, it seemed like she had her sights set on making the game as tough as she could for him. She kept provoking him. She claimed that Vikas had hindered her career which was the sole reason for her grudge against him. She provoked him to the extent that he pushed her into the pool leading to serious repercussions. Her other rivalries included Rubina Dilaik, Rakhi Sawant and Nikki Tamboli.

Arshi Khan’s exit comes just a day before family and friends are set to enter the house for the ‘Connection Week’. Jasmin Bhasin, Rahul Mahajan, Jyotika Dilaik, Vindu Dara Singh, Toshi Sabri, Jaan Kumar Sanu and Paras Chhabra will join Aly Goni, Abhinav Shukla, Rubina Dilaik, Rakhi Sawant, Rahul Vaidya, Nikki Tamboli and Devoleena Bhattacharjee, respectively, as their connection.