Bigg Boss 14: Arshi Khan to Get Evicted; Abhinav, Aly, Devoleena, Nikki, Rakhi, Rubina are Safe

As per latest report, Arshi Khan is the next contestant to get eliminated from Bigg Boss 14 house. Arshi has been nominated alongside Abhinav Shukla, Aly Goni, Devoleena Bhattacharjee, Nikki Tamboli, Rakhi Sawant, Rubina Dilaik. This week only Rahul Vaidya was safe from the nomination after he won the nomination task.

According to The Khabri, which is known for giving out latest updates from Bigg Boss, Arshi has been evicted from the show. Arshi has been at loggerheads with Devoleena for a couple of weeks. Her on-and-off friendship with Rahul Vaidya and Aly Goni has intrigued BB14 viewers.

Exclusive and Confirmed. Yes there is elimination and its ShockingFirst on The Khabri👇https://t.co/XQRuNuroYA — The Khabri (@TheRealKhabri) February 5, 2021

Arshi has often been accused of provoking housemates and gossiping about people behind their back. Recently, Devoleena lashed out at her for making a personal comment on her family. Earlier, Vikas Gupta had to walk out of the show after his argument with Arshi. In a fit of rage, Vikas had pushed Arshi into the swimming pool for provoking him and talking about his personal matters on national television. Even though Vikas was called back on viewers' demands, he was eventually eliminated from the reality show after receiving the least number of votes.