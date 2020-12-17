Bigg Boss 14: Arti Singh Lashes Out at Nikki Tamboli for Commenting on Kashmera Shah’s Age

Bigg Boss 14 viewers are witnessing a high voltage drama in the BB house as the former contestants of the reality show including Kashmera Shah, Rakhi Sawant, Manu Punjabi and Arshi Khan have entered the show as challengers. Kashmera, who is quite vocal about her opinions, was seen having an argument with BB 14 contestant Nikki Tamboli in a recent episode. During the nominations task, Nikki passed a sly comment on Kashmera's age which further escalated their arguments.

This didn’t go well with Kashmera’s family as her sister-in-law Arti Singh, who is also a former Bigg Boss contestant, slammed Nikki and said she’s nobody to comment on someone’s age. Arti took to her social media handle and uploaded a clip where she can be heard saying, “In last night's episode I saw Nikki Tamboli commenting on Kashmera's age. Aap logo ne laga kya rakha hai, pehle Eijaz ab Kashmera. Do you guys even know what are their achievements?”

She further went on to say that her sister-in-law has worked so much, and even if someone works as much as Kashmera, no one has any right to comment on someone’s age. She also added that Bigg Boss is a platform where everyone is equal and who is Nikki or Eijaz to comment on anyone’s age. In her video, Arti also urged everyone to vote for Kashmera saying that she has been playing with dignity and has not disrespected anybody so far just to be visible on camera.

Krushna also took to social media and shared a sizzling picture of his beloved wife where she can be seen posing inside a pool wearing a white swimwear. Sharing the picture, he wrote, “You have always made us proud and I know that you will continue to do so. Your fearless attitude will take you places.. love you Kash... @kashmera1 and all the best for #bb14.”

Kashmera is nominated for elimination this week and her husband Krushna Abhishek and friends, Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiya made a special vote appeal for her.