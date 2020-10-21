Bigg Boss 14: Asim Riaz's Brother Umar Defends Eijaz Khan, Says He Didn't Intimidate Jasmin Bhasin

On Bigg Boss 14 Weekend Ka Vaar, contestant Jasmin Bhasin had accused her co-contestant Eijaz Khan for physically intimidating her during 'garden task'. Now, Bigg Boss 13's runner-up Asim Riaz's brother Umar Riaz came out in support of the latter.

Umar wrote on Twitter, “The way @KhanEijaz explained himself on the baseless allegation on him was comendable. He is a very genuine and a mature guy i feel . Task has to be done with full enthusiasm and will. No where i saw him intimidating anyone. You have a problem getting close, back off! #bb14 (sic).”

Also, Sidharth Shukla, who has entered the Bigg Boss house as a senior to guide and challenge the fresher contestants, was in support of Eijaz and told Jasmin that if she was uncomfortable she could have moved back.

Show's host superstar Salman Khan also said, “This is a game. If I am uncomfortable with something, I will move back. Aapke paas option hai (You have the option) to move back. Agar aapke move back hone ke baad ya bolne ke baad (If even after you move back or voice your discomfort), he is still coming for you, then it is a problem.” He added that it was ‘in (her) mind’.