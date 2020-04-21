MOVIES

1-MIN READ

Bigg Boss 14 Auditions for Commoners to Begin from May?

Salman Khan during the Bigg Boss 13 grand finale. (Image: Special Arrangement)

After a super successful and extended season of Bigg Boss 13, there are reports doing the rounds that the makers have already begun the prep for the next season.

  • News18.com
  • Last Updated: April 21, 2020, 4:10 PM IST
After a super successful and extended season of Bigg Boss 13, there are reports doing the rounds that the makers have already begun the preparations for the next season. It is rumoured that the controversial reality TV show will once again see the entry of commoners and the auditions for that will start in May.

As per social media buzz, the makers of the show connected over a video call to decide upon the upcoming fourteenth season, which is said to begin in September.

The new season is reported to be focusing more on commoners with only a handful of celebrities such as Sidharth Shukla, Rashami Desai and Devoleena Bhattacharjee being approached for season 14 as well. Other celebrity names that have come up for the 14th are-- Karan Kundrra, Aalisha Panwar and Jasmin Bhasin among others.

As for the primary concept, while some reports suggest that this year the Bigg Boss house will see the theme of 'College life', other report claimed that a 'jungle theme' is also one of the probabilities.

While there is no official confirmation about BB 14 as of now, a big question mark has risen over the return of Salman Khan as the host of the reality show. At multiple instances during the last seasons, the actor had said that he doesn't wish to return as host for future seasons.

Reports of the superstar wishing to quit the show had been doing the rounds since the longest time due to various reasons such as the actor's upcoming movies and his health issues.

In an earlier interview, the actor was quoted, “Yeah, a part of mine wants to cut that part and throw it out and the other part wants to keep it. And the latter is haavi on the part that wants to throw it out (sic)."

Follow @News18Movies for more


