Bigg Boss 14: Bipasha Basu Cheers for 'Strong Girl' Rubina Dilaik

Bollywood actress Bipasha Basu has rooted for Rubina Dilaik and said that she finds the Bigg Boss 14 contestant strong.

Bipasha posted a picture of Rubina on Instagram Stories. She shared a snapshot of her while watching the show.

On the image, Bipasha wrote: "Watched #biggboss14! This girl @rubinadilaik16 is one hell of a strong girl! Should surely win. Best of luck to her."

Currently, the show consists of housemates Rubina, Rakhi Sawant, Aly Goni, Nikki Tamboli, Rahul Vaidya and Devoleena Bhattacharjee, who has entered Bigg Boss 14 as a proxy to Eijaz Khan.

This is not the first time Bipasha has cheered for a Bigg Boss contestant. Last year, she was seen supporting her friend Arti Singh, who was a contestant of the 13th season of the controversial reality show.

Speaking about her work, Bipasha was recently seen in the web series Dangerous, which marked her debut on the digital platform.