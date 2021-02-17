Bigg Boss 14: Can Nikki Tamboli and Rakhi Sawant Really Win the Show?

This season, Nikki Tamboli and Rakhi Sawant managed to stir the Bigg Boss 14 house with their insane antics and gimmicks. Both had quite a similar game plan to grab the attention and now watching them hold a position among the top 5 contestants, their strategy seems to have worked.

In this bizarre season, when contestants went in and out of the house quite randomly and old faces of Bigg Boss were introduced with different titles -- seniors, challengers, wild cards, connections -- Nikki Tamboli was among the original participants of the reality show.

In the initial days of her Bigg Boss journey, she was one of the most talked about contestants and appeared to be a promising contender. From being the loudmouth to trying to find a love angle to being in the center of controversy, Tamboli had everything a conventional Bigg Boss entertainer is touted to have.

She made headlines with her fashion statements that stood out, as well as a gameplan that largely comprised crass antics, openly engaging in fights. Nikki also grabbed the limelight for being close to Jaan Kumar Sanu. However, it soon fizzled out. Later, she confessed to having feelings for Aly Goni, but because Aly’s 'good friend' Jasmin Bhasin was already on the show, nothing happened there too.

Nikki had soon established that she was in the reality show for business but failed to make a strong bond with housemates and was voted out during 'mid-finale'. Though she was called in again, she lost her charm. The bold and beautiful image that she was peddling during her initial stint faded away upon her return. Probably she was bored of the never-ending season just like the audience.

To make up for her gimmicks, self-proclaimed 'first wife of Bigg Boss', Rakhi Sawant was brought in the reality show as a challenger. She stood apart with her strategy of playing on the front foot at all times.

Rakhi, who had participated in the reality show's first season tried almost everything to be the focus of over 100 cameras in the house. Ever since her entry, she managed to grab eyeballs with everything she said and did.

From openly talking about her implants to ripping fellow housemate Rahul Mahajan's clothes and from outrageously flirting with Rubina Dilaik's husband and actor Abhinav Shukla to bringing the house down by accusing Jasmin of disfiguring her nose, Rakhi tickled the funny bone of many with her antics.

Not only housemates but host Salman Khan too tagged Rakhi as one of the most entertaining contestants in the show. However, Rakhi failed to create boundaries and soon her entertainment turned into unacceptable torture and harassment. And the show once again returned to its dull status.

Last week, Rakhi and Nikki won the 'ticket to finale' and confirmed their position in top five before anyone else in the house. They surely have emerged more than dark horses in Bigg Boss 14 but can they win finale? Chances seem grim. They do have strong personalities but lately, they seem to be lost and uninterested. Also, given the popularity of other contenders-- Rubina Dilaik, Rahul Vaidya and Aly Goni, they do not seem to have a ready fan base to vote for them.

Both Nikki and Rakhi started off at high notes but their dramatic antics became unbearable with time and their forced love angles neither seemed interesting nor promising.

Now, as the show inches towards its finale, the bets are already placed on contestants. Let's see who'll hold Bigg Boss 14 trophy this Sunday.