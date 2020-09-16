CarryMinati Entering Bigg Boss 14? Here's What the YouTuber Has to Say

YouTube sensation CarryMinati aka Ajey Nagar may be a part of Salman Khan-hosted reality show Bigg Boss 14, reports doing the rounds have suggested. CarryMinati is known for creating roasting videos and made headlines earlier this year for his YouTube vs TikTok video which was taken down from the streaming platform due to violation of content guidelines.

As per various websites, CarryMinati has been quarantined at a Mumbai hotel so that he is all set to enter the BB 14 house when the premiere episode airs on October 3. This season, due to Covid-19 spread, quarantining is mandatory before contestants enter BB house. If CarryMinati is indeed entering the BB house, it is certainly an exciting news for his fans.

However, contrary to reports, CarryMinati confirmed during his live stream videos that news of him being part of BB 14 is not true. He shot down fans' questions multiple times about his BB 14 entry and denied being part of the controversial reality show.

Meanwhile, the other contestants who will reportedly be seen on Bigg Boss 14 are Jasmin Bhasin, Pavitra Punia, Sara Gurpal, Naina Singh, Nishant Malkani and Nikki Tamboli.

Only recently, Salman had launched a new BB 14 promo in which he says, "Boredome hoga chaknachoor, tension ka udega fuse, stress ka bajega band, hopelessness ki bajegi pungi. Ab scene paltega aur Bigg Boss dega 2020 ko jawaab." He also revealed the premiere date to be October 3.

Bigg Boss 14 will be airing all week. It will run on weekdays at 10:30 pm and on the weekends at 9 pm. The list of participating contestants in BB 14 has been kept a closely guarded secret and no names of potential celebrities for this season have leaked yet.