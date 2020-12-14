Bigg Boss 14 Challenger Rakhi Sawant Asked Sohail Khan for Work and Got the Reality Show

Actress Rakhi Sawant has admitted that she had asked Sohail Khan for work and that is how she probably got to work in Bigg Boss 14. Speaking to The Times of India, Rakhi revealed that she had gone bankrupt and was in need of money. She had messaged actor-producer Sohail Khan and expressed interest in being a part of Bigg Boss.

Rakhi adds that she does not feel shy to ask for work. She said that even Amitabh Bachchan had asked top production houses for work.

“I had messaged Sohail bhai and asked for work in 2020 and I think he might have spoken to Salman sir,” said Rakhi. Although Rakhi is not certain that this is how she got work in Bigg Boss but because of how things happened, she feels that Sohail must have shared her message with Salman Khan.

As per the report, the dancer who has also hosted some TV shows said that she sent a thank you message to both Sohail and Salman. She said that Salman told her that Sohail loves you a lot and she thanked him again. Rakhi said, “Salman sir is very busy, so I had contacted Sohail bhai with a hope that he might help me, and I feel lucky they gave me a chance.” Rakhi believes that Bigg Boss will give her a second chance in life.

She hopes to earn fans, make money and win the trophy of Bigg Boss 14. The actress who appeared in Shah Rukh Khan starrer Main Hoon Na said, “I went bankrupt and lost everything in life and now Bigg Boss is my opportunity to shine."

Rakhi further added that she will reveal her story inside the Bigg Boss house. She said that she has been emotionally weak and was in a shell for three years. Her family which includes her mother, brother and sister-in-law supported her.

Rakhi wishes that her personal story will help those who are trying to make a mark in the industry.