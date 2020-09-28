Bigg Boss 14: 'Chhoti Bahu' Actress Rubina Dilaik to Enter Show?

TV actress Rubina Dilaik may soon be seen in TV reality show Bigg Boss season 14. The actress, who was last seen in the show Shakti - Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki, has been on the show as a guest quite a few times. In fact, on multiple occasions, she was seen in the Weekend ka Vaar episodes with Salman Khan.

According to a report published in The Indian Express, Rubina will be a part of the Salman Khan hosted reality TV show Bigg Boss. The controversial show will premiere on October 3.

Till now Rahul Vaidya, Jasmin Bhasin, Nishant Singh Malkani, Pavitra Punia, Gia Manek, Nikki Tamboli, Naina Singh, Sara Gurpal, Eijaz Khan and Pratik Sehajpal have been confirmed to enter the Bigg Boss house.

Meanwhile, the popular TV actress rose to fame from her show Chhoti Bahu. In the show, she was paired opposite Avinash Sachdeva. Apart from the leading couple, other actors that were part of the show included Priyanka Tiwari, Gopi Desai and Harjot Singh Dhaliwal.

As far as this season of Bigg Boss is concerned, it will be a bit different from the previous ones. This is due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. It has been previously reported that there will be no physical tasks in this season. Usually, the Bigg Boss house has double beds, but this time it is being said that the house will have single beds only, due to the ongoing global pandemic.

Furthermore, the makers have also informed that every week all contestants will be tested for coronavirus. Moreover, in a first, the Bigg Boss house will have a restaurant, mall and spa.

During a recent virtual tour of the house that host Salman Khan gave, one can see how grand it has been made this time. The reality TV show once launched will air from Monday to Friday at 10:30 PM on Colors TV channel.