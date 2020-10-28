Bigg Boss 14: Colors Channel Issues Apology for Remark Made on Marathi Language

In last night’s episode of Bigg Boss 14, contestant Jaan Kumar Sanu had interrupted his co-contestants Nikki Tamboli and Rahul Vaidya from having a conversation in Marathi language.

Jaan, Nikki and Rahul are in the red zone of the Bigg Boss house, where the three are seen arguing with each other all the time. In one such instance, Nikki and Rahul started talking in Marathi language to exclude Jaan from the conversation. At this, frustrated Jaan was heard telling them not to communicate in Marathi language in front of him as he hates it.

Now, Colors channel on which Bigg Boss airs has issued an apology note regarding the same, “We at Colors apologise for the remarks in relation to Marathi language made on the Bigg Boss episode aired on Tuesday, 27th October. We had no intentions of hurting sentiments of the people of Maharashtra.”

Meanwhile, along with Jaan, Nikki and Rahul, contestant Pavitra Punia is also seen in the red zone. Also, the show saw three new entries in this week in the house. They are Kavita Kaushik, Naina Singh and Shardul Pandit. Kavita was announced as the captain of the house on her entry.