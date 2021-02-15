Bigg Boss 14 Contestant Abhinav Shukla Opens up on His Eviction from Reality Show

Bigg Boss 14 contestant Abhinav Shukla got evicted last week and his mid-week eviction came as a shock to everyone. His fans have been calling the eviction unfair as he was voted out by co-contestants and their supporters instead of the audience. Now as the actor is out of the house, he has opened up about his relationship with wife Rubina as well as his bond with other contestants. He also talked about being unnecessarily targeted by the host of the show Salman Khan.

Talking about the same, Abhinav told India Forum, that whatever Salman told them was for their betterment and he never felt let down by it. He also said that instead of feeling bad he would try to learn what he can from it and added that he and Rubina actually became stronger after every Weekend Ka Vaar.

He also talked about his shocking eviction and said that this is the shows’ format, however, he felt bad as he was evicted by the people who were not in the race. He also opened up about Rakhi Sawant’s actions on the show. He expressed his regret for not drawing the line with Rakhi earlier and said that she told him that she was doing this for entertainment and asked him to cooperate. She, however, crossed a line, said the actor. He even denied the possibility of having a friendly equation with her after Bigg Boss 14. The actor took the name of 4 or 5 co-contestants with whom he would like to be in touch including Sara Gurpal, Rahul Mahajan and Naina.

Earlier, Abhinav also shared a heartfelt video on Instagram and thanked his fans, friends and family for their constant support and love. The actor also urged his fans to support his wife, Rubina, and vote for her.

Bigg Boss 14 finale is on February 21.