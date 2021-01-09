Bigg Boss 14 Contestant Jasmin Bhasin's Eviction Leaves Salman Khan Emotional: Report

If reports are to be believed then Jasmin Bhasin will be leaving the Bigg Boss house this weekend and Salman Khan will be left in tears.

As per a report by SpotboyE, the speculations that she might be sent to a secret room are not correct and the actor will be asked to leave the house completely. People were also expecting a double eviction this week but the latest report suggests that only one person will leave the house this weekend and it will be Jasmin.

This week, Jasmin was nominated along with Abhinav Shukla, Rubina Dilaik, and Aly Goni by Bigg Boss as they were found discussing the nominations.

Reportedly, Jasmin’s eviction will make the host of the show Salman Khan cry because he believed that Jasmin was a strong contestant.

Earlier there were rumours that Jasmin and Abhinav would get eliminated this week and move to a secret room, however, it has now been made clear that Abhinav will be safe and only Jasmin will be evicted.

Fans of Jasmin have already started reacting to the news that she might get evicted. Many of them posted in the comments section that ‘Bring back Our Jasmin’ and ‘No BB without Jasmin.’

This week, friends and family members of the Bigg Boss 14 contestants are going to visit them in the house.

A clip shared from the upcoming episode tonight shows that Jasmin’s parents will come to meet her in the house. Her parents advised Jasmin to play the game on her own to which Jasmin says that she has been friends with Aly Goni before entering the house. In the same clip, a visibly upset Aly can be seen arguing with Jasmin.

Aly had got evicted from the Bigg Boss house once for Jasmin. The two are also close friends, even as Aly’s best friend said that the two actors shared a special bond with each other even before entering the house but were not in a relationship.