Bigg Boss 14 Contestant Pavitra Punia Rushes to Delhi After Father's Injury

Actress Pavitra Punia, who was a participant in Bigg Boss 14 also, has rushed to her hometown in Delhi after her father injured himself post a fall. Pavitra had also resumed shooting for her show Balveer Returns recently.

Pavitra's publicist confirmed the news to Times of Indiaq, saying, “Yes, Pavitra has flown to Delhi soon upon hearing the news and is very worried. Her father has been rushed to the hospital and further clarity will only come in once she reaches there and meets the doctors. I urge everyone to please send her your good wishes and pray for her father’s early recovery.”

Pavita reprised the role of evil queen Timnasa in Balveer after taking a break from the show to participate in Bigg Boss. The actress was evicted from the reality show in November 30, 2020.

Pavitra had made headlines in the show qfter her love-hate relationship with contestant Eijaz Khan. The duo had admitted to having feelings for each other on screen.

Recently Pavitra was asked about returning to the reality show as a wild-card contestant. She told IANS, "Yes! I am thinking about it but I won't be able to enter the Bigg Boss house because there will be a clash with other projects if I do so. If I go in as a wild card contestant then I have to stay there for the next two months because everyone knows that the show has got an extension. So, I don't know for how long I would be stuck inside. I am still giving it a thought -- whether to proceed towards a wild card entry or not. Let's see if I change my decision because I am very moody person."

Currently, apart from the finalists Eijaz, Rahul Vaidya, Nikki Tamboli, Rubina Dilaik, Abhinav Shukla and Jasmin Bhasin, Bigg Boss contestants from past seasons such as Rakhi Sawant, Kashmera Shah, Vikas Gupta, Arshi Khan, Rahul Mahajan and Manu Punjabi have also entered the house as 'challengers.' The two groups are fighting it out for the winner's trophy.