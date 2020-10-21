Bigg Boss 14: Contestants Break Down Post Shocking Announcement Involving Seniors

In the upcoming episode of Bigg Boss 14, the fresher contestants can be seen crying and hugging each other. Nikki Tamboli is even seen touching the seniors' feet.

In the promo clip, all the freshers and seniors Hina Khan, Gauahar Khan and Sidharth Shukla are seen seated in the living area, when a mysterious announcement is made by Bigg Boss. Post that, all of them are seen crying and hugging each other.

In last night’s episode, the contestants, divided in three teams led by Hina, Gauahar and Sidharth were seen pitting against each other in the buzzer task. Bigg Boss had announced that the team that loses the task will get eliminated from the house with their senior.

In the end, Sidharth’s team including Nikki, Eijaz Khan and Pavitra Punia, loses the task, whereas Hina’s team Jasmin Bhasin, Rubina Dilaik, Abhinav Shukla and Nishant Malkani and Gauahar’s team comprising of Jaan Kumar Sanu and Rahul Vaidya win the task. However, the seniors have not declared the losing team and were seen fighting with each other to pick the same.

Also, Shehzad Deol, who was not part of either of the team will get eliminated along with the losing team. He was picked for eviction on Weekend Ka Vaar by his co-contestants.