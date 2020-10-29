Bigg Boss 14: Contestants to Engage in Fierce War of Words to Save Themselves from Elimination

It looks like the upcoming episode of Bigg Boss 14 might unfold some major drama in the upcoming episode. With Bigg Boss house being divided in Green zone and Red zone, the highlight from the upcoming episode shows Bigg Boss making major announcements as the contestants will be seen keeping their points to be in the safe zone.

In the video shared by Colors TV on their official Instagram handle, Nikki can be seen saying that she deserves to be in the Green zone between her and the wild card contestant Kavita Kaushik. Nikki can also be seen giving a warning to housemates, stating, "Ab sabko bataungi," after entering the Green zone. “#BB14 ke ghar mein aaj hoga tabadla! Kaun hoga red zone mein aur ho jayega nominated iss hafte? Watch it tonight at 10:30 PM only on #Colors. Catch #BiggBoss before TV on @vootselect,” the caption reads.

Apart from this, Kavita can also be seen accusing Eijaz Khan of using her and said that they are not so good friends as they never spent time together. She further can be seen saying that because of him, she has not been able to establish equations with other housemates. Eijaz can be seen breaking down into tears after the accusations. The caption reads, “Kya @ikavitakaushik aur @eijazkhan ki dosti thi jhooti? Kya mod legi inn dono ki kahani Dekhiye aaj raat 10:30 baje. Catch it before TV on @vootselect”.

Meanwhile, Rahul Vaidya can also be seen having an emotional break down after Jasmin Bhasin accused him of getting physical with her during the task.

On the last Weekend Ka War episode, the host of the show Salman Khan introduced three wildcard contestants- FIR fame Kavita Kaushik, Kumkum Bhagya fame Naina Singh and Shardul Pandit.