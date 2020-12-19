Bigg Boss 14: Contestants Who Admitted Entering House Because They Faced Financial Crunch

Over all these years, the Bigg Boss house has become a place to get fame and name, revive dying careers and also a place to get out of bankruptcy and financial crisis. They ditch their phones, disconnect from the world and display their lives on a public platform as they get locked inside the Bigg Boss house.

The reason is simple. They get big bucks for it. For contestants in dire straits, the lure is even bigger.

While many big stars shy away from getting into the house because of its controversial side, there are some who bring their life onto the small screen to get back to get out of the financial or career crisis.

With the show grabbing headlines for its controversies and love angles, IANS takes a look at the contestants who admitted entering the house because they faced the moolah crunch

Rakhi Sawant

Actress Rakhi Sawant has entered the ongoing Bigg Boss 14 as a challenger. She has publicly admitted that the main reason for entering the house for the second time was money. She has shared that she went bankrupt because of some mistakes, and even asked host Salman Khan's brother Sohail Khan for help. In fact, Rakhi shared that her second stint in the show is because of Sohail.

Shardul Pandit

Before entering Bigg Boss 14, he was heard talking about his financial crisis and after getting evicted, asked for work.

"There is zero (work) as of now. There are many who reached out like Geeta Kapur saying if you need money then let us know. I tell them I need work. Yes, I did get probably the most elegant farewell on Bigg Boss but there is no work. There is genuinely no work," Shardul told IANS, adding: "Honestly, I haven't been seen enough to get enough work, and that is not a happy feeling. I am genuinely in a situation where I have to probably start from scratch again."

Eijaz Khan

In an episode of Bigg Boss 14, Eijaz revealed that he was going through a critical financial situation recently. He was talking to co-contestant Shardul Pandit, Eijaz shared that he had Rs 4,000 in his bank account and had to take a loan of Rs 1.5 lakh from a friend to pay for an advance.

Vikas Gupta

Vikas Gupta, also known as the 'Mastermind', has also shared that he had entered the house because of money. He revealed that he is in dire need of money. However, he was evicted from the show after getting physically violent with fellow housemate Arshi Khan.

Rahul Dev

Actor Rahul Dev was one of the contestants of the 10th season of Bigg Boss, and he had revealed that he participated in the controversial reality show purely because of financial reasons.