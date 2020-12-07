Bigg Boss 14: Contestants Who Opened Up About Their Personal Lives on National TV

In season 14 of Bigg Boss, the four finalists--Eijaz Khan, Rubina Dilaik, Abhinav Shukla and Jasmin Bhasin will be pitted against some ex contestants including Rakhi Sawant, Rahul Mahajan, Arshi Khan, Kashmera Shah, Manu Punjabi and Vikas Gupta.

The ex-contestants will be entering the Bigg Boss house in the upcoming episode as challengers. Till then, let us take a look at the contestants, who talked about their personal lives without discomfort on National TV:

Rahul Vaidya – He took voluntary exit from the show on mid-season finale day. He said that he was feeling home sick and would like to go home and be with his family and friends. During his stint, the singer had proposed to his good friend, actress Disha Parmar for marriage. He revealed that he knows Disha since last two years and in the Bigg Boss house he has come to realise that he strongly feels for the actress.

Rubina Dilaik – She entered the Bigg Boss house with her husband, actor Abhinav Shukla. While the two make a happy couple, during a task for immunity, Rubina had revealed that the couple had decided to get divorced if things didn’t get any better between them by November. She also stated it as one of the reasons to come on the show together.

Pavitra Punia – She developed feelings for her co-contestant, actor Eijaz Khan, who is still in the show. However, later she denied having any feelings for him. During a conversation with Kavita Kaushik, who was a wild card contestant, she revealed that she was engaged with someone for three years and due to some misunderstanding from his side the engagement had to be called off.

Eijaz Khan - He won the immunity stone from Rubina Dilaik and became the first finalist of the season, revealed that he has been single for last three years. He also said that he was tortured by his ex-girlfriend, whose name he refused to take on TV. However, he did mention that she is a well known actress and is now married and has a daughter.