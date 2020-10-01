Bigg Boss 14: Dad was Surprised When I Told Him About My Participation, Says Jaan Kumar Sanu

Bigg Boss host superstar Salman Khan has already introduced the first contestant of the new season days before its grand premiere. The first contestant of Bigg Boss 14 is Kumar Sanu's son Jaan Kumar Sanu.

On his participation, Jaan said, “I am expecting a lot of good things, namely reaching out to lot of people, the kind of public exposure that Bigg Boss has, I doubt any other show has. It is the biggest reality show on Indian television. So, I am really looking forward to connecting with lot of people and I am hoping to win a lot of hearts all through the country.”

About his father's reaction, he said, “My dad was a bit surprised, he was very quiet about it for some time, then he asked me ‘Are you sure’? ‘You want to go ahead with this’? , I said ‘yes’. Post that, he gave me a few tips on how to go about the show. He told me to be myself no matter what, hold my grounds.”

Post Bigg Boss, Jaan's only focus will be singing, “Acting is not something I am looking into at all. I am a singer and I have given a lot of time and efforts to this particular art. If an acting offer comes along, I will consult with my family and if it’s a good enough opportunity I will definitely go ahead, but my main focus has always been and will always be singing.”

One of the many reasons for fights in the Bigg Boss house is about house chores, but Jaan is not worried, “I have been helping with household work since I was very young. Also, I like cooking, I am a good chef and I bake also, so the household chores won’t be that much of a problem as I know how to do quite a few of them.”

Strategies? “The fact that I am going on Bigg Boss, somewhere down the line I must have accepted that there are going to be fights. My only strategy would be that I am not a temperamental person in general, but if a fight comes my way I don’t think I will back down, because at the end of the day it is what I stand for and if anybody challenges that than...”

He added, “I think being myself will help me survive in the show. Because I have seen the past seasons and people who bring out a lot of personalities in the beginning, tend to drop the act at some of point of time and they lose favour from the audience.”

Jaan also revealed that he is a fan of Bigg Boss 13 winner Sidharth Shukla. “I am a huge fan of Sidharth Shukla, I think Sidharth is one of the best winners of Bigg Boss. I feel that he has shown everybody how to win, he has done that by beautifully standing his ground, being himself, and that is something I resonate with on a very personal level.”