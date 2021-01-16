Bigg Boss 14 Day 101 Written Update: Sonali Phogat Fights with Rubina Dilaik, Nikki Tamboli

The Bigg Boss house is a place where each and every member is dealt with justly for their insubordination. If the housemates have forgotten that, Bigg Boss makes sure to remind them of that whenever they step out of line.

In tonight’s episode, we see Rakhi Sawant clash with Aly. When Aly asks Sonali about why she is upset, Rakhi jumps in and tells Aly that someone has broken her heart. She also alleges that someone has called Sonali names and implies that is is Aly, who flies off the handle! Earlier, too, Rakhi had spoken ill about Aly and Jasmin. Aly takes this time to point out that how Rakhi plays the victim card on account of her ‘invisible’ husband. He also says that Rakhi’s affections towards Abhinav are fake. Arshi also jumps in and calls Rakhi fake!

Next up we see Sonali Phogat extremely upset about the housemate who has cut her name in a task. Rubina admits to doing it and the two have a huge war of words. Rubina accuses Sonali of using bad language against her. [ans]It takes Arshi to calm Sonali down while hubby Abhinav tries to hold back Rubina.[/ans]

Its time for a special Makar Sakranti Kite task arranged by Bigg Boss. However, things start to go wrong from the moment the task starts. It seems each and every housemate is breaking the rules and rendering the task meaningless! Bigg Boss is not pleased with that at all. He gathers the housemates and tells them that from now on there will be no more Captaincy or Immunity tasks. This is a huge blow for all considering Immunity and Captaincy are privileges that have saved them many times fro getting eliminated. Bigg Boss also tells them that each and every housemate will have to earn their own ration!

Will the housemates change their ways after this strict penalty? How long will the punishment last?