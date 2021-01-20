Bigg Boss 14 Day 105 Written Update: Rubina Warns Rahul to Not Bring Her and Abhinav's Personal Matters in Fight

Bigg Boss has come to stage where the tasks have become increasingly challenging and the housemates are finding it extremely tough to maintain their focus. Everyone has recently been punished by Bigg Boss and their ration has been taken away as a punishment.

Now, Bigg Boss decides to lock them out of the house as well! Major areas in the house are marked with yellow stripes and the contestants cannot enter the house until Bigg Boss allows them. Stranded outside with rumbling, empty bellies and just fruits to depend on, the housemates are at their wits end. Survival kits provided by Bigg Boss are the only thing that everyone can depend on to make it thru.

Vikas, who re-entered the house is seen discussing with Devoleena about hiding Sonali’s survival kit given to all the contestants by Bigg Boss. Sonali is furious and inquires who has taken the stuff from her kit. When Aly says he heard Vikas talk about it, Sonali tells the latter that hiding things from the survival kit is against the rules. Eager to win the task, Vikas flatly refuses it is him!

The housemates are all assigned different sections in the garden area and they have to guard their sections. Arshi, whose section also contains the toilet, says that she will not allow anyone to enter the washroom and use the facility while Aly also supports her. Rakhi, meanwhile, in her own funny style tells them that they cannot take such action.

Next up is a huge clash between Rubina and Rahul. Rahul alleges that Abhinav did not save Rubina and that he cannot be trusted. Rubina gets furious and takes on Rahul and says that he should not use anyone’s personal relationships to highlight his performance on the show. The two have to be separated by other contestants as their arguments heat up.

Rakhi Sawant meanwhile is suffering from a severe bout of hunger. She is seen munching on the last remaining bites of her banana as she complains to Bigg Boss to give her something to eat. In fact, she even contemplates eating the banana peel! At the same time, Bigg Boss places juicy burgers in front of the housemates in the area they cannot access. Everyone is seen drooling as they wonder just why must have Bigg Boss placed the food in front of them!

How will the housemates make it through this tough, hungry phase?