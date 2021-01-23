Bigg Boss 14 Day 108 Written Update: Rubina Dilaik and Nikki Tamboli Bash Sonali Phogat

We have all heard of the famous saying Roti! Kapda! Aur Makaan!, as the basic needs of life. While the Bigg Boss housemates have access to Kapda and Makkaan, Roti almost always becomes the reason when the contestants are seen tearing each other apart through words.

Hungry Sonali Phogat makes roti for herself which catches Arshi’s attention, sparking a fight between the duo. While Sonali feels targeted, Arshi screams at her for not using the limited ration wisely, ultimately creating a problem for everyone in the house. Sonali Phogat offers her breakfast Paratha in exchange, which further fumes Arshi. So much so, that their fight heats up and Sonali ends up throwing her leftover Parathas in the dustbin.

Taken aback by Sonali’s impulse, Arshi rushes to Nikki and Rubina to tell them about Sonali’s extravagant behaviour. Shocked, amazed and angry Rubina and Nikki bash Sonali and hold her responsible for her actions. Rubina screams at her for not realizing the importance of each morsel inside the house, and Nikki ends up tagging her as the dumbhead.

Hurt and disgusted about being insulted for something as basic as food, Sonali breaks down and howls at Bigg Boss to let her out of the house as she no longer wants to play the game. Unaffected by her behaviour, her co-contestants believe that this is only a drama to gain sympathy.