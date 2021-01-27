Bigg Boss 14 Day 111 Written Update: Aly Goni, Abhinav Shukla have a Major Clash

The game is getting exciting with each passing day in Bigg Boss. After the Weekend Ka Vaar, the contestants are all geared up to take their game to the next level.

The day starts with Rakhi entering the kitchen and starting to prepare food. Rubina, who is on Kitchen Duty, gets irked by this. She feels that Rakhi is doing it only to show that Rubina is shying away from her kitchen duties. Rubina asks Rakhi to back off as she feels that Rakhi is trying to show her as a lazy housemate. Rakhi retaliates by saying that Rubina is just trying to find ways to pick fights and that she began cooking lunch in good faith! Rubina retaliates and says that Rakhi should look at doing her own work and not to enter her domain.

Bigg Boss again gives the housemates five minutes to take stuff from the locked-out bedrooms and the housemates make a rush for it! Beddings, pillows, bedsheets and more; the housemates grab all they can in the stipulated time period!

Later, Bigg Boss announces a Cycling Task for the housemates. The housemates are divided into two teams and cycles are distributed to them which they have to assemble. Given the volatile nature of this season, the housemates have a go at destroying each other’s bicycles. They tear apart each other’s bikes and throw them in the pool.

During the task, Aly and Abhinav have a major clash as Aly tries to snatch a bike from Abhinav. The two enter into a shoving match as other housemates try to diffuse the tension between them.

Will the housemates again ruin the Cycling Task? How will Aly and Abhinav’s relationship shape up given their current fight?