Bigg Boss 14 Day 113 Written Update: Tricked by Rubina Dilaik, Rakhi Sawant Warns Abhinav Shukla of Revenge

Bigg Boss sure knows how to make the contestants use their wits to get through the most eccentric tasks. But this week’s task was quite exceptional, and it tested them to the best of their abilities on all counts.

This time, Bigg Boss amuses the housemates with a Time Loop task, wherein they need to repeat the assigned activities by Bigg Boss until asked to stop. And if anyone is unable to perform the activity or wishes to step out of the loop willingly then they won’t be able to proceed to the next round!

In the morning, as the lights go off housemates have to climb on their respective beds except for Arshi, Nikki, Rakhi, Rahul, Rubina, and Devoleena. They have to dance non-stop as Bigg Boss plays songs on loop.

In the afternoon, the task gets interesting with Bigg Boss giving a story to housemates that they need to act out on a loop. Where Rakhi has to give an oil massage to Abhinav, Arshi needs to pass comment on Rakhi and enter a major fight. Rubina, on the other hand, needs to fall in the pool and Ali has to save her. Clever enough, Rubina decides to hide the oil during the task and plans on sabotaging Rakhi's task of giving Abhinav an oil massage. But Rakhi soon realizes that she has been fooled. She thinks that Abhinav is behind the whole thing and warns him of revenge.

In the evening Time Loop, Vikas and Devoleena help Rakhi do her make-up, after which she starts chasing Abhinav again! Meanwhile, Rahul steals coffee for Nikki. Arshi has to clean the luggage area while Nikki has to clean the entire house. And all this goes in a loop!

Will Rakhi be able to find the oil that Rubina has hidden and complete the task? How will she exact her revenge on Abhinav?