Bigg Boss 14 Day 114 Written Update: Rubina Dilaik Asks Rakhi Sawant to Stop Antics with Abhinav Shukla

We have often witnessed contestants making strong bonds with each other in the Bigg Boss house. Where on one side, we have seen love sparks between Pavitra and Eijaz, we have also seen the crazy one-sided love of Rakhi for Abhinav! And this surely makes the vibes in the house awkward for Abhinav and his wife Rubina. Guess, this season of BB is having its version of " Pati Patni Aur Woh"

The episode begins on an intense note as Abhinav is seen warning Rahul about Arshi talking behind his back and her betrayal towards him over a task after calling him a friend. Where Arshi refuses it directly, Rahul chimes in, and both get into an intense argument. And finally, Rahul tells Arshi, that there is no friendship between them anymore, and Arshi is seen crying in the garden area later. Is Rahul's bond with Arshi over?

Though with every passing episode, Rakhi Sawant’s love for Abhinav Shukla seems to increase manifold, Abhinav is not amused at all with Rakhi’s gestures. At one point, she even pulls the strings on his shorts. Where Abhinav maintains a distance, Rakhi knows no limit and even pulls the strings of his shorts. And Rubina is sure not pleased with it and clearly warns Rakhi that her passes towards Abhinav are quite disrespectful. But guess, Rakhi has no plans to back-off as she tells Rubina that she will not stop chasing Abhinav. Rakhi even reminds her that Abhinav is not just her husband but a contestant in Bigg Boss too, and she will do as she pleases.

Will Rubina be able to handle Rakhi’s more-than-friendly moves towards hubby Abhinav?