Bigg Boss 14 Day 116 Written Update: Vikas Gupta Eliminated, Refuses to Use Joker Card to Save Eijaz Khan

The Weekend Ka Vaar episodes are always full of surprises, drama and unlimited excitement as the master host Salman Khan takes stock of how the housemates have been performing. With elimination fear looming on Rahul Vaidya, Nikki Tamboli, Vikas Gupta and Devoleena Bhattacharjee as Eijaz Khan's proxy, Salman announces that Vikas got least votes but he has a chance to save himself by using 'Joker card' he earned earlier in Bigg Boss 14. As a perk of the Joker card, Vikas could save himself and the second least voted contestant will be eliminated. Devoleena was least voted contestant after Vikas.

After much thought, Vikas decides that it is unfair to stay in the game because he got least votes from the audience and hence decides to leave the show without using the 'joker card'.

Meanwhile, Salman starts Weekend Ka Vaar with giving housemates a very scrumptious task! Each housemate is called to step up on a chaat counter where they have to prepare a chaat for the counter that resembles their personality and feed it to them!

First up is Rubina who makes a chaat for Rakhi, where she mixes a bunch of interesting ingredients and serves it to her. Rakhi, too, has a go at making a chaat for Rubina and makes sure she serves the choicest of chutneys that resemble Rubina’s personality. Rahul is next, who chooses to make a deadly chaat for Arshi. When Arshi is called, she chooses Rahul in return and makes an equally distasteful chaat for Rahul who has to eat it!

Next is ‘The Ali and Devoleena Show’ where the two play two rounds of fun questions with the contestants. Rubina, Abhinav, Rakhi and the other housemates are asked a bunch of tough questions along with a smashing Rapid Fire Round which reveals a whole lot about the intentions and the game plans of all.

Mouni Roy enters the stage with a stellar dance number and shakes a leg with Salman. The next task that Bigg Boss throws open is when the contestants have to ride a bull! The contestants have to ride a mechanic bull and answer questions posed by Salman and Mouni, and the rest of the housemates will say whether the contestant on the bull is telling the truth or not! Arshi, Rubina and the other housemates ride the bull as host Salman is in splits about the outcome!