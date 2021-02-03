Bigg Boss 14 Day 118 Written Update: Rahul Vaidya Saved from Eviction

With the nomination process around the corner, the Bigg Boss house tends to get crazier than usual. The entire house gets into a frenzy to put forth their best game, be it by joining alliances with the ones they hate or foul playing with their close ones to ensure their safety.

As expected, the day begins with intense planning and plotting amongst the contestants in different groups even after being punished earlier for breaking the same rule. While Aly is discussing the nominations with Devoleena and Rahul, Nikki is seen discussing it with Rubina. Rakhi and Arshi soon join the wagon by doing the same!

And the drama continues as the contestants have to tear the name of the housemate they wish to nominate from the book. While Devoleena, Nikki, and Arshi are seen quite confident with their reasons and nomination choices, Rahul gets a bit emotional as he shreds Abhinav’s page!

Next is Aly who writes down Rahul's name. Both Devoleena and Nikki don't tear hos name to save him from nominations.