Bigg Boss 14 Day 119 Written Update: Rakhi Sawant Shares Personal Details with Rahul Vaidya

The queen of entertainment Rakhi Sawant, who has always made us laugh with her antics, breaks into tears in the recent episode of Bigg Boss. She has not revealed much about her husband till now, but her confession about him to co-contestant Rahul Vaidya on national television is surely going to create a wave of shock amongst the audience.

Rakhi reveals the bitter truth that her husband is already married, but he hid this reality from her for a very long time. Not only did she admit to being confused about the situation, but also admits it to be the sole reason for her mother’s health issues.

Later, Rakhi is seen standing in the washroom area with a sudden change of emotions. She is completely enraged and targets her one-sided love, Abhinav Shukla. Her constant poking gets Abhinav angry, and he lashes out at Rakhi. The two get into a clash. Where Abhinav tries to cool down, Rubina loses her cool as she grabs a bucket of water and splashes it on Rakhi who is clearly stunned!