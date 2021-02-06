Bigg Boss 14 Day 121 Written Update: Devoleena Bhattacharjee Looses Control

With every passing day, things are getting more tense inside the Bigg Boss house. Guess, after spending more than a hundred days together, contestants seem to lose their cool. Lately, we saw a sudden outrage of Devoleena in a major showdown between Arshi Khan and her.

Devoleena and Arshi have been giving each other the cold shoulder for a while now. But after being endlessly provoked by Arshi at last, Devoleena loses her calm. Fueled with outrage she starts to throw things around the house and a bunch of food items at Arshi, who is absolutely stunned to see her demented reaction. It seems, not just Arshi but all the other contestants are also unprepared for the sudden outburst of Devoleena. Where everyone looks to calm her but to no avail, she even flares up at other housemates.

Rubina Dilaik, who has apparently tried to calm Devoleena, also becomes a target as she blames her for being a hypocrite. Devoleena does not seem to give heed to any of the suggestions and repeatedly demands an audience with Bigg Boss to vent her frustrations.

Rakhi Sawant had her share of turbulence in the past few days too. Where recently we witnessed her major showdown with Abhinav and Rubina, this time it's Nikki Tamboli's turn to face Rakhi's wrath.

It starts when Nikki asks her to return her stuff but doesn't seem to like waiting as Rakhi completes her work in the kitchen. After having an unpleasant discussion, Nikki gets agitated and goes into Rakhi's stuff to get her things which clearly leaves Rakhi unpleased. And thus, begins another heated argument between these two.

Both seem to be equally provoked and have no plans of taking a step back. Where Miss Tamboli threatens to slap Rakhi if she crosses her limits, Rakhi remains unfazed. In fact, she challenges Nikki to step forward and slap her if she has the guts to do so! Nikki gets up, and the two have a major shouting match as Arshi and Abhinav intervene and try to diffuse the tension!

How will Rakhi and Nikki’s fight go down?