Bigg Boss 14 Day 124 Written Update: Abhinav Shukla Evicted, Rubina Dilaik Cries Inconsolably

Bigg Boss has consistently been leaving the contestants as well as the viewers spellbound with the surprise decisions, but it surely has kept the audience on toes. And this time, Bigg Boss drops a bomb with an unexpected announcement that one housemate will be eliminated tonight with the vote of recently entered connections.

This bit of information truly knocks the living daylights out of both the connections and the housemates. While Aly throws up his arms in shock, Rakhi starts to cry, knowing that any one of them might be asked to leave the very same day!

One by one, the Connections are called in the confession room for the process of elimination. Where connections like Vindu, Rahul Mahajan, Jasmin, or Jaan Kumar try their best to give a valid reason for their choices.

Later, as everyone sits together anxiously in the living area, Bigg Boss declares the name, and it instantly spreads a wave of shock in the entire house leaving the housemates to erupt with disappointment.

Abhinav entered the house with his wife, actress Rubina Dilaik, who is being touted as the strongest contender to win the show. Abhinav and Rubina made several revelations about their personal lives on the show. During a secret task, Rubina revealed that she and Abhinav were about to get divorced when they signed the reality show. She said that the biggest reason for them to come on Bigg Boss was that the couple had given each other time till November to save their relationship. On the other hand, Abhinav revealed that he was in depression and got bankrupt after his first film flopped. Meanwhile, Abhinav's on-and-off friendship with Rakhi Sawant has been loved by the viewers. He once shared a close bond with Jasmin Bhasin but she got evicted from the show.